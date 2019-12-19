Celebrity chef, author, and businesswoman Siba Mtongana has recently launched her website that features brand new traditional Christmas recipes.

In an Instagram post, Mtongana said this is where you will find all her new recipes, your all-time Siba favourites, kitchen tips, and tricks, how-tos, food insights, and discussions ...and so much more inspiration.

This week, Siba Mtongana celebrated the launch of her new website with new and never-before-seen traditional Christmas recipes to experience, share and enjoy with family and friends. Picture: Supplied

“NEWS NEWS!! We are live!! Excited to finally announce the launch of my new website!! This is where you will find all my new recipes, your all time Siba favourites, kitchen tips and tricks, how tos, food insights and discussions ...and so much more inspiration! More excitingly is that you won't be alone this CHRISTMAS... sibamtongana.com has got your back for Christmas Menu....

"From traditional to plant-based delicious options as I understand and appreciate that we are all in different journeys when it comes to food.. It's been a long journey of labour and love... This is just the beginning.... So much more to come!! So stay tuned for more content....and thank you to all you for walking the journey with us, your unwavering love and support for everything we do has kept us going! And thank you to my team at The Siba Co for all the hardwork, commitment and support in bringing this project to life," read the post.

In a press statement, she said she has wonderful memories of her mother cooking traditional food in their home kitchen, especially over Christmas and New Year.

“Somehow even today those teachings form a firm foundation of my cooking, touching on traditional food here and there with a modern twist. My degree in Food and Consumer Sciences with majors in Food Science and Nutrition cemented that,” said Mtongana.

To download and experience Siba’s exclusive Christmas delicacies first hand, you can visit http://sibamtongana.com/.