Chef, food stylist and TV personality, Zola Nene has teamed up with DSTV and Lancewood on a new and exciting cooking show called Celeb Feasts which features some of South Africa’s hottest celebrities. Marketing Manager at Lancewood, Shereen Anderhold said they are so excited to be a sponsor of what is sure to become one of SA’s favourite cooking shows.

“Packed with celebs sharing stories about their journey to success over mouth-watering meals and loads of laughter, it has all the right ingredients to be a firm favourite. Catch some of our products that you’ve come to know and love being featured in the Celeb Feasts’ pantry. We can’t wait for viewers to see how our products are used to make delicious starters, mains and desserts”, said Anderhold.

“We look forward to seeing what Zola and her celeb guests serve up using our wide range of products, so tune in for your dose of delicious. From cottage cheese to yoghurt, and cream to dairy sauces and spreads, there is no shortage of variety for everyday cooking, especially when it comes to a sit-down feast for two”, she added.

The show takes place every Tuesday night at 21:30 on Mzansi Magic.



