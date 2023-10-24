Celebrate World Pasta Day by making your own pasta

If you’re a pasta lover then Wednesday, (25 October) which is World Pasta Day is your day to embrace your love for the staple of Italian cuisine. The best thing about pasta, and why it’s so popular in most households, is because it’s so versatile.

From classic spaghetti Bolognese and carbonara to more exotic creations like seafood linguine or pesto-filled tortellini, there is an endless array of flavours and combinations to satisfy every palate. Spaghetti Bolognese is a classic Italian dish. Picture: Pexels Klaus Nielsen

Pasta provides a blank canvas to create any kind of dish, especially since it comes in so many different forms. Linguine, penne, spaghetti and ravioli are just a few of the types of pasta. These days it’s so easy to just pop into any store to pick up a packet of your favourite pasta but there is an art in making your own pasta. If you want to impress your friends, make your own pasta this World Pasta Day when you create your favourite pasta dish.

Here’s how you can make basic pasta from scratch. Ingredients 2 cups all-purpose

2 egg 1/2 teaspoon salt Water (as needed)

Method 1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. 2. Create a well in the centre of the flour mixture and crack the egg into it.

Create a well. Picture: Pexels Klaus Nielsen 3. Using a fork, gradually whisk the egg while incorporating the flour from the sides of the well. 4. Continue mixing until the dough starts to come together. 5. Use your hands to knead the dough for about 5-7 minutes, until it becomes smooth and elastic. If the dough feels too dry, add a little water if it's too sticky, add a bit more flour.

Knead the dough. Picture: Pexels Katerina Holmes 6. Once the dough is ready, cover it with a clean kitchen towel and let it rest for 30 minutes. 7. After resting, divide the dough into smaller portions. 8. On a floured surface, roll out each portion of dough using a rolling pin or a pasta machine until it's thin, about 1/8 inch thick.

Roll out each portion of dough. Picture: Pexels Klaus Nielsen 9. Cut the rolled-out dough into desired shapes. Cut into desired shapes. Picture: Pexels Katerina Holmes Once you’ve made your pasta here’s how you cook it. Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil and carefully add your homemade pasta. Fresh pasta cooks much faster than dried pasta. Start tasting for doneness after just a minute or two.