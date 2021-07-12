Celebrated chef Lesego Semenya loses battle against Covid-19

Award-winning celebrity chef, cookbook author and TV personality Lesego Semenya has died. In a tweet on Monday afternoon, the family revealed that the beloved chef had passed away. He was 39.

The chef, who used the moniker @Lesdachef on his social media profiles, had revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on his social media profiles and was updating his supporters on what was happening. It is with great pain that I have to share this: Chef Lesego Semenya @LesDaChef has passed away. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts. We have lost a huge part of our heart. We will never be whole again. R.I.P Lesego pic.twitter.com/dhr6Khfd5n — Psychic Witch (@MizMarcee) July 12, 2021

His last tweet was on Friday, July 9. Day 5. Still fighting this Covid demon whilst living with a comorbidity. I'm OK, loads of medication and keeping positive. Thank you to those who keep checking up on me. Dr reckons I've seen the worst of it now and it's just about recovery and rest now. ♥️🙏![CDATA[]]>🏾 — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) July 9, 2021 Barely two weeks have gone by since Chef Lesego Semenya was breaking down the impact of the lockdown on restaurants and now he is no more. Semenya was already a celebrated chef in the culinary industry, but he shot to fame after his tweets about food and cooking tips went viral on social media.

His blog was also popular, as were the elaborate cakes he created for his clients, sharing them with his followers on social media. He built a loyal following who hung onto his every word when it came to all things food, restaurants and the culinary industry as a whole. He freely shared tips on cooking - everything from basic food to fine dining. He also explained the history of spices and other condiments, broke down the debate about Wagyu and other types of beef and was also open about the struggles that black chefs face in the industry.