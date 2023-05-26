Independent Online
Bookmark article to read later
Friday, May 26, 2023

Celebrity chef Fatima Sydow delighted by recovery progress, says tumour is shrinking

Fatima Sydow. Picture: Supplied

Fatima Sydow. Picture: Supplied

Published 52m ago

Cape Malay cookbook author and cooking show host, Fatima Sydow celebrated her health progress with a victory dance after receiving news of her tumour shrinking.

“Shukran and Thank you to everyone who has kept me daily in your thoughts and duahs/prayers.. I am so Grateful. ❤️❤️❤️”

Sydow was first diagnosed with cancer in December 2020.

Her journey has been an emotional ride of recovery and remission ever since.

Fatima and her sister Gadija. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Last year May, Sydow, 49, shared the news with followers about her cancer returning and taking up place in her lungs. She also spoke of the soft-tissue sarcoma she has, a rare type of cancer. She said she would be undergoing chemotherapy to treat it.

But the bubbly cook has been on the mend and recently celebrated her latest book launch.

Her new book, “My story, My Heritage”, was launched earlier this month and reached No.1 bestseller status after a week on the shelves.

Fans and followers cheered Sydow along on her recovery update.

deesquared.photography wrote: “This is good news 🙌🙌🙌👏”

sharondilworth wrote: “That is GREAT NEWS!!!! I’m so happy for you”

bianca_le_grange wrote: “Praise God 🙏🏽❤️”

donvinoprins' wrote: “That's amazing news ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

faiekasimon wrote: “That's absolutely amazing news. We continue to make duah for you @fatima_sydow_cooks. Sending you lots of love from myself and my little girl that adores your YouTube videos. ❤️Love you lots dancing queen🙌”

Read the latest issue of FOOD digital magazine here.

