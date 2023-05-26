Celebrity chef Fatima Sydow delighted by recovery progress, says tumour is shrinking

Cape Malay cookbook author and cooking show host, Fatima Sydow celebrated her health progress with a victory dance after receiving news of her tumour shrinking. “Shukran and Thank you to everyone who has kept me daily in your thoughts and duahs/prayers.. I am so Grateful. ❤️❤️❤️”

Fatima and her sister Gadija. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Last year May, Sydow, 49, shared the news with followers about her cancer returning and taking up place in her lungs. She also spoke of the soft-tissue sarcoma she has, a rare type of cancer. She said she would be undergoing chemotherapy to treat it. But the bubbly cook has been on the mend and recently celebrated her latest book launch.

Her new book, “My story, My Heritage”, was launched earlier this month and reached No.1 bestseller status after a week on the shelves. Fans and followers cheered Sydow along on her recovery update. deesquared.photography wrote: “This is good news 🙌🙌🙌👏”

