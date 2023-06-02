Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, June 2, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Celebrity chefs J’Something and Lazy Makoti team up for exciting new cookbook

J’Something and Lazy Makoti. Picture: Supplied

J’Something and Lazy Makoti. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Share

If you’re a lover of delicious food and also love being creative with exotic dishes, then you will love this cookbook colab from celebrity chef duo Lazy Makoti and J’Something.

The pairing with Amarula Cream Liqueur will show off some of Mzansi’s home chefs.

Yep, you get to be a part of the fun if your special recipe is selected to be part of the cookbook.

The celebrated celebrity chefs will curate a selection of recipes submitted by the people of Mzansi for the #TheGreatMarulaMenu cookbook.

Interested cooks are encouraged to send in their unique recipes that include either a dash, or a good measure, of Amarula Cream Liqueur, whether in a dessert, main meal or cocktail.

More on this

The talented chefs will review the home chefs’ recipes, and if yours is selected, it will be published in the cookbook under your name.

J’Something has one extra reason to boast after recently scooping the Luxe Restaurant Award for “Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year” for his restaurant, Artistry, based in Johannesburg.

The proud chef and Mi Casa vocalist shared the news on Instagram today.

“ FAMILY!! WE WON!!! Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year! 🎉🎉

The post continues: “We could not be more honoured! This means so much to us. None of what we aim to do is possible without our incredible team and all of YOU, our family! What a moment.

“This award is a testament to our shared vision of celebrating, showcasing and preserving our culture. To everyone who believed in us and our dream, thank you for helping us make it a reality.”

If you’d like to share your creative recipe, submit it on www.greatmarulamenu.amarula.com.

The successful home chefs will each receive a hamper and be invited to the banquet where the book featuring their unique recipes will be launched.

Here’s J-Something’s “Amarula Espresso Martini with a Pele-Pele Twist” recipe.

J’SOMETHINGS AMARULA ESPRESSO MARTINI

Ingredients

6 tbs (90ml) Amarula Cream Liqueur

½ cup (120ml) espresso

4 tbs (60ml) vodka

4 tsp (10ml) chilli syrup

Dark chocolate, grated

How to make the chilli syrup

1 cup (250ml) water

1 cup + 3 tbs (250g) granulated sugar

1 or 2 bird’s eye chillies (pele-pele)

Method

Chilli syrup

Heat water in a pan, stir in the sugar and simmer until the sugar has dissolved. Cool the syrup, then stir in the chillies. Transfer to a blender and blend for 5 seconds. Strain the syrup, bottle it and refrigerate.

Espresso Martini

Pull a fresh double espresso and pour it into a cocktail shaker. Add the remaining ingredients and shake with cubed ice for about 10 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass (no ice) and garnish with grated dark chocolate.

Read the latest issue of FOOD digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

JohannesburgSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentFoodiesGourmet FoodCelebrity ChefsMzansi RiseCocktail Recipes

Share

Recent stories by:

Venecia Valentine
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe