Celebrity chefs J’Something and Lazy Makoti team up for exciting new cookbook

If you’re a lover of delicious food and also love being creative with exotic dishes, then you will love this cookbook colab from celebrity chef duo Lazy Makoti and J’Something. The pairing with Amarula Cream Liqueur will show off some of Mzansi’s home chefs.

Yep, you get to be a part of the fun if your special recipe is selected to be part of the cookbook. The celebrated celebrity chefs will curate a selection of recipes submitted by the people of Mzansi for the #TheGreatMarulaMenu cookbook. Interested cooks are encouraged to send in their unique recipes that include either a dash, or a good measure, of Amarula Cream Liqueur, whether in a dessert, main meal or cocktail.

The talented chefs will review the home chefs’ recipes, and if yours is selected, it will be published in the cookbook under your name. J’Something has one extra reason to boast after recently scooping the Luxe Restaurant Award for “Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year” for his restaurant, Artistry, based in Johannesburg. The proud chef and Mi Casa vocalist shared the news on Instagram today.

“ FAMILY!! WE WON!!! Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year! 🎉🎉 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artistry JHB (@artistryjhb) The post continues: “We could not be more honoured! This means so much to us. None of what we aim to do is possible without our incredible team and all of YOU, our family! What a moment. “This award is a testament to our shared vision of celebrating, showcasing and preserving our culture. To everyone who believed in us and our dream, thank you for helping us make it a reality.”

If you’d like to share your creative recipe, submit it on www.greatmarulamenu.amarula.com. The successful home chefs will each receive a hamper and be invited to the banquet where the book featuring their unique recipes will be launched. Here’s J-Something’s “Amarula Espresso Martini with a Pele-Pele Twist” recipe.

J’SOMETHINGS AMARULA ESPRESSO MARTINI Ingredients 6 tbs (90ml) Amarula Cream Liqueur

½ cup (120ml) espresso 4 tbs (60ml) vodka 4 tsp (10ml) chilli syrup

Dark chocolate, grated How to make the chilli syrup 1 cup (250ml) water

1 cup + 3 tbs (250g) granulated sugar 1 or 2 bird’s eye chillies (pele-pele) Method

Chilli syrup Heat water in a pan, stir in the sugar and simmer until the sugar has dissolved. Cool the syrup, then stir in the chillies. Transfer to a blender and blend for 5 seconds. Strain the syrup, bottle it and refrigerate. Espresso Martini