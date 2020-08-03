Check out our free, digital Food Magazine: The Avocado Edition

A couple of years ago Australian businessman, Tim Gurner, said that the reason many millennials couldn’t afford to buy property was because of avocado toast. It angered so many people, myself included – and I wasn’t even a fan of avocado. I avoided avocado for more than 20 years, until I found myself at an event and the only thing they served, where nachos and guacamole. I was cringing as I took a chip and scoop the guac. I popped it in my mouth, closed my eyes and was ready to confirm I hated it. But no. An explosion of flavours burst inside my mouth and soon I had managed to get a whole tub for myself. I haven't looked back ever since. Smashed avocado toast with a poached egg at Two Hands, a cafe in Tribeca, July 9, 2018. Picture: George Etheredge/The New York Times I have become a great champion of avocado. If I could I would have it with everything. Perfect on toast as well as pizza, refreshing as a soup in the summer and delicious stuffed and grilled- avocados continue to rock my world.

I do, however, draw the line at having it with sugar. I do not know what possess people to do that. But to each their own.

This edition of FOOD is a love letter to the green gold that is avocado. The culinary world has become obsessed with the green fruit and has created some really fascinating dishes using it.

From soup and dessert, to it being the most popular ingredient for brunch dishes, avocado has come a long way.

FOOD celebrates the avocado and explores everything that makes it great.

So, like the previous issues of FOOD, we are celebrating the deliciousness and greatness of avocado- the true versatile fruit of winter.

I hope you will enjoy this edition.

Let's Get Cooking

