Check out our free digital Food Magazine: The Spring Edition

Spring may be a difficult season to fully enjoy, especially if you have allergies. But there’s one thing we can’t take away from spring – it has the best food.

This season has the best bounty of fruit, vegetables and herbs and it almost forces you to explore and try something new.

And this is what we have in this sixth edition of FOOD: fresh and delicious recipes that are easy and celebrate spring produce. From home-made jams, cocktails and smoothies to salads, juices, sorbets and savoury dishes.

We kick off by letting you know what is in season, which will help you when shopping. Eating seasonally is good for your physical health and financial health. You will notice that most fruits and vegetables that are in season right now, have a lot of fluids in them. This is to help you stay hydrated, which is what is important during the warmer seasons.

Oh and this produce will be much cheaper because it’s all in season and nothing has been imported.