Check out our free digital Food Magazine: The Vegetarian Edition

The running gag during the lockdown has been that people have discovered that they in fact love vegetables. They just hated the way they prepared them.

The many articles we have written about how to get the most out of cooking vegetables, have also been popular, with many saying they would never boil a vegetable as long as they live.

There's a growing number of people dropping meat from their diets and becoming vegetarians or follow a plant-based diet. We have increasingly seen a shift in many of our eating habits towards vegetable-led dishes, thanks to how we have explored better ways to cook and prepare vegetables. Gone are mushy, gloopy veggies we used to be forced fed as children. It's now crunchy, fresh, grilled and packed with flavour and nutrients.

Whether you are looking to adopt a healthier lifestyle or just need a break from eating meat, this edition is packed with all the information you need to start embracing a more plant-based diet. We give you tips on how to start incorporating more vegetables in your diet, the reasons why we should all embrace a vegetarian diet, tips on getting your children to eat more veggies, and so much more.

Then we have many recipes that will make eating vegetables exciting. We also give you tips on pairing wines with your favourite veggie dish and naturally, our favourite plant-based desserts.