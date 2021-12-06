Check your pantry! Pioneer Foods is recalling certain batches of peanuts & raisins and cashew nut products
If you have peanuts and raisins and cashew nuts under the Safari brand in your pantry, take note as you may need to remove them.
Earlier this week, Pioneer Foods announced that it is launching a recall of specific batches of the peanuts and raisins, and cashew nut products, sold under its Safari brand in South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia.
According to Pioneer Foods, routine testing at the Safari production site in KwaZulu-Natal identified a batch of products that tested positive for low levels of salmonella Typhimurium (salmonella).
They said based on safety protocols, production was immediately halted, the product was placed on hold and ring-fenced. The production site was then deep-cleaned, and vector sampling was completed.
The company said on November 17, a limited number of cases of Safari 60g peanuts & raisins (best before: 27/10/2022) and Safari 100g raw cashews (best before: 27/6/2022) were released to the trade, despite having been isolated and ring-fenced for destruction. They said these are the only SKUs that have been affected.
Chief executive officer Tertius Carstens said this limited number of affected products should never have been released into trade, and while they had not received any health-related complaints from consumers to date, they had decided be proactive an d recall these specific products.
Consumers who have the products listed above, with the specific batch or date coding, are urged to return these products to the retailer from which they were purchased to receive a full refund.