Checkers does the maths, refuses to be outdone by Woolies R40 cake slices

When Woolies announced last week that it would be releasing its best-selling cakes in slices, South African consumers rejoiced. But when it came to the price tag, many were taken aback by the R40 a slice.

Suffice to say, retail competitor Checkers has entered the cake slice game with their own version of Girl Maths. Taking to TikTok, the retailer displayed their vanilla caramel cake priced at R110 with the caption: “R110 ÷ 8 decent slices = Way less than R39,99 per slice… the maths is ALWAYS mathing at Checkers.”

♬ original sound - Checkers South Africa @checkers_sa R110 ÷ 8 decent slices = Way less than R39,99 per slice… the maths is ALWAYS mathing at Checkers 🔥 #ThatCheckersValue The post immediately went viral with more than 5,000 likes and 400 comments. Online users mostly sang Checkers’ praise for coming through when the budget is tight, but there were others who noted there is no comparision between the two brands.

“I love you Checkers ne and I would forever do some of my grocery there but do not disrespect Woolies cake,” joked SbutubutuZama. “Oop💀 it’s shady round these parts,” commented another. Zerina questioned the price of other products: “But your cake is not caking🤪 lets talk about the price of pringles instead.”