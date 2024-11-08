Chef Ammaara Sulaiman: Turning culinary passion into dream career

In a vibrant culinary landscape, few stories are as inspiring as that of Ammaara Sulaiman, 21, a chef from Durban whose dreams are rapidly becoming a reality. Born and raised in Chatsworth, the Durban North-based chef is igniting the culinary world with her creativity and passion for cooking.

From an early age, Sulaiman was captivated by the art of cooking, thanks largely to her mother and aunt. Ammaara Sulaiman is making her dreams come true. Picture: Supplied “They used to cook the most delicious and tantalising meals and watching them was such a pleasure,” she reflected. This observation ignited a lifelong fascination with food, leading her to dive into cooking shows in search of techniques that could elevate her culinary skills.

“Food is art, that is the base of the culinary world,” she added. Sulaiman loves experimenting with flavours and creating dishes that excite the palate. Her culinary journey took a pivotal turn during the isolation of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“When the lockdown restrictions were lifted, I decided to follow my dreams and passions.” In July 2021, she enrolled in a three-year Advanced Professional Chef programme at the Capsicum Culinary Studio in Durban, marking the beginning of an exhilarating chapter in her life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ammaara Sulaiman🌻 (@marah_made_these) The first year of her training was a whirlwind of experiences, pushing her to confront and overcome her fears in the kitchen. “My chef lecturers guided me with an understanding manner, which helped build my motivation,” Sulaiman said. She expressed her gratitude for the safe learning environment that allowed her to explore her creativity while making mistakes along the way.

Upon completing her first year, Sulaiman secured a Work Integrated Learning (WIL) opportunity at the prestigious Oyster Box Hotel. “I had the best experience and was able to apply and improve on what I had learned,” she explained. It was in this environment that she truly began to blossom, further sharpening her skills in a professional kitchen. In a remarkable achievement, Sulaiman and her fellow student, Lalana Pillay, participated in the 2023 RCL Young Chefs and Bakers Challenge, representing KwaZulu-Natal and their campus.

The duo excelled, finishing second and recognising the experience as educational and memorable. Sulaiman is thriving in her role as a commis chef at The Grill Room within the iconic Oyster Box Hotel. Working a demanding schedule from 2 pm to 11 pm, she has found her rhythm in the fast-paced environment. “From 2 pm to 6 pm, we concentrate on mise en place. When the service begins, that's when the magic happens,” she shared. There is an undeniable joy in knowing her creations delight the guests.

“One of the best parts about my job is knowing that somebody is enjoying my food,” she added. Ammaara Sulaiman is making her dreams come true. Picture: Supplied Looking ahead, Sulaiman harbours dreams of taking her talents abroad. “In five years, I want to be working overseas in a hotel or restaurant, gaining as much experience as possible and saving up to have my café.”