Chef Benny Masekwameng shares his top tips on how to braai on a budget this Heritage Day

Can you host a budget braai day? Heritage Day is about celebrating our diversity and everything that makes us proudly South African. In fact, a few years ago, Heritage Day was also coined National Braai Day. And, what could be more South African than a braai? Whether you call it braai or shisanyama or ukosa, it is in our blood. It is around the braai that we celebrate our unity as a country, we celebrate our family, our friends and of course great food.

But, during these extraordinary times, our budgets might be a little tight, but BIC, along with their brand ambassador and braai master, chef Benny Masekwameng, have the right tips on how to braai on a budget this Heritage Day; from the presentation set up of your meals to the sweet treat that we all look forward to at the end of every luxurious meal. Presentation is key For a breathtaking display, create a platter with the available spread you have. Layout the products on a wooden board or an oven tray. To enhance aesthetics, simply cut and grill some veggies and add them to your layout. Voila! You’ll be ready to set and present your meal.

Premium tasting meat Chef Benny advises that the simplest way to get premium-tasting meat without paying the price is to buy beef chuck. For a quick braai, simply ask your butcher to cut it into thin slices and all that's left is for you to quickly braai it. But if you have time, braai it whole, low and slow. Braai is the juiciest meat on a budget

Getting the juiciest braai meat ever is simple. Chef Benny shares a four-ingredient hack for the best braai meat. Add and mix tomato sauce, soy sauce, fruit chutney, and olive oil. Once mixed, add and massage onto your meat. Don’t forget the side dish A South African favourite for a braai is the potato salad as a side dish. Here’s a trick to make it even tastier: slice your par-cooked potatoes and toss them in a hot pan with olive oil. Add some salt and pepper, then lower your heat and add in your sliced onions. Allow your onions to caramelise slowly to infuse with the potatoes, and that will give it a delicious flavour.

Kiddie's corner Braais can be fun for both adults and children. Create a section for the kids where they can be entertained while you keep an eye on them. Offer them some toys, crayons, games, and you can even provide them with ingredients to make their own skewers and act as junior braai masters. Wrap it up