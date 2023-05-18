Chef debunks common food pairing myths you should stop believing

Many foods are commonly paired together for taste: fruit jam and peanut butter, ham and cheese, cookies and milk, spaghetti and meatballs, wine and cheese, the list goes on. But while there is no single universal pairing that will suit everyone’s palate, it’s good to go into a foodie experience armed with knowledge.

Below, executive chef at the Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton Slobodan Stefancic shares some of the common food pairing myths that you should be aware of. Experimentation and personal taste should be embraced when it comes to food pairing. Picture: Pexels Only one correct pairing One common misconception is that there is only one correct pairing for a specific dish or ingredient.

There are multiple pairing options that can work well. Taste preferences can vary greatly among individuals, and what may be a perfect pairing for one person might not be the same for another. Strict rules

Many people believe that there are strict rules that must be followed for food pairing. While there are some general guidelines that can help enhance flavours, there are no hard and fast rules that apply to every situation. Pairings are often influenced by personal preferences, cultural traditions, and regional variations. It's important to be open to exploring different combinations and trusting your own palate. Experimentation and personal taste should be embraced when it comes to food pairing. Picture: Pexels/Ruby Dessert should always be paired with a sweet wine

While sweet wines like port or sauternes can certainly be a great pairing for dessert, they're not the only option. In fact, a dry wine like champagne or a crisp white wine like Sauvignon Blanc can be a refreshing complement to a rich, creamy dessert like cheesecake. And if you're not in the mood for wine, a dessert cocktail like an espresso martini can be a delicious way to cap off your meal.

Matching flavours Another misconception is that food and drink pairings should always match in terms of flavour. While complementary flavours can create harmonious pairings, contrasting flavours can also be enjoyable and interesting.