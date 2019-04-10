Chef Kwame Onwuachi is flying the African flag high in the USA and has been acknowledged as one of Food & Wine Magazine's Best New Chef's for 2019.
He is plating masterpieces and doing it in gastronomical style at Kith/Kin which is at the InterContinental DC Wharf .
Although he's from the Bronx, Onwuachi's roots are firmly in Nigeria and actually West Africa because he creates Afro-Caribbean dishes and it's this that caught the attention of the team at Food & Wine.
In the magazine they write that "at Kith/Kin, Onwuachi emerges as a chef settling into himself, tugging at each intimate thread, braiding them into a modern celebration of the flavors of the African diaspora."
Kith/Kin has been a winning restaurant for Onwuachi, last month he was nominated for a Rammy Award in the category of rising culinary star and also named as a finalist for a James Beard Award.
This week has been filled with so many emotions. I understand talking about things that make people uncomfortable isn’t the easiest thing to do. But it’s necessary for change and I’m proud to do it. I’m also so excited to announce that I have been nominated as a finalist for RISING STAR CHEF OF THE YEAR @beardfoundation !!!! It has been a lifelong dream of mine to hear my name being called out on that stage at the James Beard Awards. I’m honored, a boy from the Bronx. Who would have ever thought. Thank you all for the continued support and especially to my team. This ones for you! @kithandkindc @phillywingfry
The food accolades are rolling in for this top chef - he is definitely one to watch on the global food scene.