Chef Kwame Onwuachi named by Food & Wine as one of 2019's best new chefs. Picture from Twitter

Chef Kwame Onwuachi is flying the African flag high in the USA and has been acknowledged as one of Food & Wine Magazine's Best New Chef's for 2019. He is plating masterpieces and doing it in gastronomical style at Kith/Kin which is at the InterContinental DC Wharf .

Although he's from the Bronx, Onwuachi's roots are firmly in Nigeria and actually West Africa because he creates Afro-Caribbean dishes and it's this that caught the attention of the team at Food & Wine.

In the magazine they write that "at Kith/Kin, Onwuachi emerges as a chef settling into himself, tugging at each intimate thread, braiding them into a modern celebration of the flavors of the African diaspora."

Kith/Kin has been a winning restaurant for Onwuachi, last month he was nominated for a Rammy Award in the category of rising culinary star and also named as a finalist for a James Beard Award.

The food accolades are rolling in for this top chef - he is definitely one to watch on the global food scene.

