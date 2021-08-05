Chef Neo Nontso and Chef Alex Torrao promote responsible drinking

Some say the most important meal is breakfast. However, I think it’s the one you eat before you drink. According to Tegwyn Hughes at Queen’s University, the science to eating before alcohol consumption is that fat in food sticks to the stomach’s lining for an extended period while drinking. It slows the process of the alcohol flow into the bloodstream, therefore extending the amount of time a person is sober and enjoy themselves to the fullest.

Chef Neo Nontso, a self-taught entrepreneur who began her journey with her cloud kitchen and Chef Alex Torrao, have partnered with Flying Fish to emphasise the importance of eating before consuming alcohol. Juicy burger by Chef Nontso. Picture: Supplied. They are the master chefs behind the Flying Dish Kitchen menu launched by Flying Fish and Uber Eats to promote responsible drinking. Chef Nontso and Chef Torrao used their elite culinary skills to create 16 street food dishes inspired by South African cuisine.

Some of the dishes on the menu include bunny chow, flying fried chicken, boss ribs, neo’s flying Kota, meatless wings and vegan tacos. FF brand manager Zachary Kingston says they want to inspire lovers of a cold one to eat when they drink. “As a brand, we brew a beverage of moderation that is to be enjoyed responsibly. We do this by making it easy and fun for consumers to associate smart drinking choices with food. whilst giving them practical means to eat before they drink. We believe this is a smart behaviour pattern which we continue to affirm,” said Kingston.