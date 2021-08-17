LifestyleFood Drink
‘Chicken slush’ is the latest bizarre beverage that everyone wants to unsee. Picture: Twitter (@ThabangTweezus)

‘Chicken slush’ is the latest bizarre beverage that everyone wants to unsee

You have heard of Coca-Cola slushies, cherry slushies, and watermelon slushies, but have you heard of a ‘chicken slush’? Confusing isn’t it?

Let’s first define the word ‘slush’. According to Wikipedia a slushy, sometimes spelled as slushie and slushee, also commonly referred to as a slush, frozen beverage, or frozen drink, is a type of beverage made of flavoured ice and a drink, commonly soda, similar to granitas.

They say a slushy can either be carbonated or noncarbonated and that the carbonated version is also sometimes called a frozen carbonated drink or frozen carbonated beverage.

But what if it was not made with soda but frozen raw chicken blood?

Twitter user, @ThabangTweezus left tweeps disgusted after sharing a picture of his ‘favourite’ drink - 'chicken slush'. The unique beverage is made using only frozen chicken blood.

“Nothing slaps like Chicken slushy,” he wrote.

The post includes two pictures, one which shows a full chicken that is defrosting and the second picture, the ‘chicken slush’ made from the defrosted chicken in picture one.

The tweet has gathered over 300 retweets and 700 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people – and they are of different tastes.

Well, since he actually did ask for it, tweeps gave it to him without any limits. Among other things, @ThabangTweezus was called out on his desperation for attention-seeking. Others were just horrified at this; they did not have words to express their feelings.

“Like what?? Please tell me you just posted that for attention”, wrote @AceKanya.

@Sxmpson96 wrote: “Lord, look at your child!! Please come take him or give him to Satan once!!”

@mslutricia also commented: “We tweet amongst vampires”.

