‘Chicken slush’ is the latest bizarre beverage that everyone wants to unsee

You have heard of Coca-Cola slushies, cherry slushies, and watermelon slushies, but have you heard of a ‘chicken slush’? Confusing isn’t it? Let’s first define the word ‘slush’. According to Wikipedia a slushy, sometimes spelled as slushie and slushee, also commonly referred to as a slush, frozen beverage, or frozen drink, is a type of beverage made of flavoured ice and a drink, commonly soda, similar to granitas.

They say a slushy can either be carbonated or noncarbonated and that the carbonated version is also sometimes called a frozen carbonated drink or frozen carbonated beverage. But what if it was not made with soda but frozen raw chicken blood? Twitter user, @ThabangTweezus left tweeps disgusted after sharing a picture of his ‘favourite’ drink - 'chicken slush'. The unique beverage is made using only frozen chicken blood.

“Nothing slaps like Chicken slushy,” he wrote. The post includes two pictures, one which shows a full chicken that is defrosting and the second picture, the ‘chicken slush’ made from the defrosted chicken in picture one. Nothing slaps like Chicken slushy 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/KdBVLGadXt — 🇿🇦 (@ThabangTweezus) August 16, 2021 The tweet has gathered over 300 retweets and 700 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people – and they are of different tastes.

Well, since he actually did ask for it, tweeps gave it to him without any limits. Among other things, @ThabangTweezus was called out on his desperation for attention-seeking. Others were just horrified at this; they did not have words to express their feelings. “Like what?? Please tell me you just posted that for attention”, wrote @AceKanya. Like what?? Please tell me you just posted that for attention. pic.twitter.com/rfvlsHe3AB — Ginger Bread Man (@AceKanya) August 16, 2021 @Sxmpson96 wrote: “Lord, look at your child!! Please come take him or give him to Satan once!!”