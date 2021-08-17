‘Chicken slush’ is the latest bizarre beverage that everyone wants to unsee
You have heard of Coca-Cola slushies, cherry slushies, and watermelon slushies, but have you heard of a ‘chicken slush’? Confusing isn’t it?
Let’s first define the word ‘slush’. According to Wikipedia a slushy, sometimes spelled as slushie and slushee, also commonly referred to as a slush, frozen beverage, or frozen drink, is a type of beverage made of flavoured ice and a drink, commonly soda, similar to granitas.
They say a slushy can either be carbonated or noncarbonated and that the carbonated version is also sometimes called a frozen carbonated drink or frozen carbonated beverage.
But what if it was not made with soda but frozen raw chicken blood?
Twitter user, @ThabangTweezus left tweeps disgusted after sharing a picture of his ‘favourite’ drink - 'chicken slush'. The unique beverage is made using only frozen chicken blood.
“Nothing slaps like Chicken slushy,” he wrote.
The post includes two pictures, one which shows a full chicken that is defrosting and the second picture, the ‘chicken slush’ made from the defrosted chicken in picture one.
Nothing slaps like Chicken slushy 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/KdBVLGadXt— 🇿🇦 (@ThabangTweezus) August 16, 2021
The tweet has gathered over 300 retweets and 700 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people – and they are of different tastes.
Well, since he actually did ask for it, tweeps gave it to him without any limits. Among other things, @ThabangTweezus was called out on his desperation for attention-seeking. Others were just horrified at this; they did not have words to express their feelings.
“Like what?? Please tell me you just posted that for attention”, wrote @AceKanya.
Like what?? Please tell me you just posted that for attention. pic.twitter.com/rfvlsHe3AB— Ginger Bread Man (@AceKanya) August 16, 2021
@Sxmpson96 wrote: “Lord, look at your child!! Please come take him or give him to Satan once!!”
Lord look at your child!!— Simpson Mawasha (@Sxmpson96) August 17, 2021
Please come take him or give him to Satan once!! pic.twitter.com/8PVnpQCCak
@mslutricia also commented: “We tweet amongst vampires”.
We tweet amongst vampires pic.twitter.com/TDNvaAVLaC— Lutricia (@mslutricia) August 16, 2021