Chrissy Teigen is launching a recipe website. Picture by Danny Moloshok for Reuters

By her own admission, Chrissy Teigen says that it's taken her way too long to share more recipes with the world.

Recently she announced that she will be launching her own website and it will be an archive of recipes.

Foodies will know that Chrissy is a New York Times best-selling auhor.

In 2016 she released her first cook book called Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat and last year she released a follow-up called Cravings: Hungry For More.

And now she's ready to share more cooking tips, tricks and recipes with the world

Even more exciting is that to inspire her, and get the ball rolling - Chrissy has invited fans and home cooks to send her recipe ideas for her to begin cooking up a storm.

She's open to requests, so if you send her a tweet and it catches her eye, Chrissy Teigen might just be cooking a dish that you suggested!