Chrissy Teigen is launching a recipe website. Picture by Danny Moloshok for Reuters

By her own admission, Chrissy Teigen says that it's taken her way too long to share more recipes with the world. Recently she announced that she will be launching her own website and it will be an archive of recipes.



Foodies will know that Chrissy is a New York Times best-selling auhor.



In 2016 she released her first cook book called Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat and last year she released a follow-up called Cravings: Hungry For More.

And now she's ready to share more cooking tips, tricks and recipes with the world

oh man...after mannnnnny years of talking about it and muccccch work by many extraordinary beings, I am finally going to have a WEBSITE on the INTERNETS! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2019

I want to fill it with recipes upon your arrival (new! not the same from the books) - I would love for you to tell me what I should make! Please let me know here and I will screen grab and tag your questions or recipe requests on the site!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2019

Even more exciting is that to inspire her, and get the ball rolling - Chrissy has invited fans and home cooks to send her recipe ideas for her to begin cooking up a storm.

She's open to requests, so if you send her a tweet and it catches her eye, Chrissy Teigen might just be cooking a dish that you suggested!

NOW TESTING: tom yum fried chicken! pic.twitter.com/BClQMIWAZj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 2, 2019



