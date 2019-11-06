Foodie and television host Chrissy Teigen has finally launched her new recipe website called 'Cravings by Chrissy Teigen'.

Last month, Teigen took to Instagram to announce the launch of the website and said that it will allow fans to drag and drop her recipes to make their own menu.

“Working on the most epic holiday table to launch my site with! didn’t want it to just look like a bunch of photoshopped dishes of the past so the team made and plated every single one (over 40!!) and you’ll have the ability to drag and create the menu of your dreams!! a labor of LOVE but you guys are worth it!!! #CRAVINGS,” read the post.

Scrolling through the website we saw that it features videos of Teigen and her family cooking up dishes in her kitchen. The website also features her mom who will have her own video series called “Peppers Corner”, where she will showcase her cooking hacks and recipes.

The website allows users to create personal profiles where they can bookmark recipes and content, and comment throughout the site. Once they have set up their profiles, users can even submit questions directly to Teigen under the "Ask" page.

According to the website, Teigen said she wants it to be a place you come to for cooking inspiration, for a restaurant recommendation from her travels, to confirm that Pepper does hack papaya straight into the bowl with Dexter-level precision, and anything else you have been curious about.