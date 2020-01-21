Chrissy Teigen says she eats 'night eggs' for a good night’s sleep









Foodie and television host, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter this week to reveal that she eats “night eggs” for a good night’s sleep. Picture: Instagram Food and sleep both play important roles in our daily lives. According to experts, simply eating the right foods before bed can make you sleep better, and that the first rule of late-night feeding is to not eat too much. This week, foodie and television host, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she satisfies herself with “night eggs” on a nightly basis. "Each night before bed, as I eat my night eggs, if I’m not not on the Twitter, I catch up on my favorite subreddits: choosingbeggars, amitheasshole (AITA) and thathappened," she wrote. "I enjoy these very much and learn a lot about...humans,” she wrote on Twitter.

each night before bed, as I eat my night eggs, if I’m not not on the Twitter, I catch up on my favorite subreddits: choosingbeggars, amitheasshole (AITA) and thathappened. I enjoy these very much and learn a lot about...humans — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2020

Media professional, Emma Brain asked Teigen how many night eggs does she eat, and that does the “night eggs” actually work as a sleep aid? In response to Brain’s question, Teigen said she cannot sleep without being over full, and that she takes two hard-boiled eggs to bed every night and eats them when she randomly wakes up.

Do the 'night eggs' actually work as a sleep aid? How many night eggs? Inquiring minds need to know :-) — Emma Brain (@EmmaPinkyB) January 19, 2020

“I can’t sleep without being overly full. I take two hard-boiled eggs to bed every night and eat them when I randomly wake up. It used to be beef jerky but I’d wake up too puffy”, she wrote.

I can’t sleep without being overly full. I take two hard boiled eggs to bed every night and eat them when I randomly wake up. It used to be beef jerky but I’d wake up too puffy https://t.co/2oooE8cY7p — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2020

One user pointed out that she surely does not wake up in the middle of the night every single night, so does she eat the eggs for breakfast if she doesn't wake up?

Teigen responded saying she wakes up for at least a half an hour like four times a night.

