Chrissy Teigen takes Twitter break after backlash sparked by cookbook writer Alison Roman

Chrissy Teigen is taking "a little break" from Twitter. The 'Lip Sync Battle' star has made her account on the microblogging site private and vowed to step away from the platform after experiencing a backlash sparked after best-selling cookbook writer Alison Roman spoke up on Friday said she was "horrified" by Chrissy's accelerated business model in the food world. Though people initially defended Chrissy - who has children Luna, four, and Miles, 23 months, with husband John Legend - she claimed she was then subjected to a wave of "gross" comments. She tweeted: "This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails. "I really hate what this drama has caused this week," she added. "Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to "Epstein island", to justify someone else's disdain with me seems gross to me so I'm gonna take a little break."

Alison had sparked the row when she admitted she was stunned by how quickly Chrissy's food empire has taken off since the publication of her first book 'Cravings' and suggested her social media presence is a "content farm" run by other people.

She said: "Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it's just, like, people running a content farm for her.

"That horrifies me and it's not something that I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that.

"But like, who's laughing now? Because she's making a ton of f***ing money."

The 34-year-old model admitted Alison's remarks were a "huge bummer" and had "hit [her] hard".

She added: "I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews.

"I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article."

The food guru later apologised for her "flippant" remarks.

Alison tweeted: "Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I'm genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn't have used you /your business (or Marie's! [Kondo]) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I'm so sorry.

"Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don't think it's yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we'd probably get along."