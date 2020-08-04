Chrissy Teigen teases new cookbook with less calories and more flavour

Chrissy Teigen is writing a new cookbook.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star has already released two recipe books, 'Cravings' and 'Cravings: Hungry For More', both of which have been big successes due to the delicious comfort food dishes within the pages.

The 34-year-old model will get to work on her next tome in the autumn and she has teased that the calories will be taken down a notch.

In a Twitter post, she revealed: "I can’t wait to start my next book (this fall!) - I am in such a different life phase and enjoying making clean, delicious food but still with explosive flavor! I now understand bacon and cheese don’t have to be in EVERYTHING. just a lot of things. (sic)"

Chrissy uses both her Twitter and Instagram accounts to share her culinary creations and cook along with her followers.