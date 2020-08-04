Chrissy Teigen teases new cookbook with less calories and more flavour
Chrissy Teigen is writing a new cookbook.
The 'Lip Sync Battle' star has already released two recipe books, 'Cravings' and 'Cravings: Hungry For More', both of which have been big successes due to the delicious comfort food dishes within the pages.
The 34-year-old model will get to work on her next tome in the autumn and she has teased that the calories will be taken down a notch.
In a Twitter post, she revealed: "I can’t wait to start my next book (this fall!) - I am in such a different life phase and enjoying making clean, delicious food but still with explosive flavor! I now understand bacon and cheese don’t have to be in EVERYTHING. just a lot of things. (sic)"
I can’t wait to start my next book (this fall!) - I am in such a different life phase and enjoying making clean, delicious food but still with explosive flavor! I now understand bacon and cheese don’t have to be in EVERYTHING. just a lot of things. https://t.co/MoeMD5vYUp— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 4, 2020
Chrissy uses both her Twitter and Instagram accounts to share her culinary creations and cook along with her followers.
The Sports Illustrated model can also often be seen in the kitchen with her husband John Legend and their children, Luna, four, and Miles, two.
One recipe that is super-popular with her fans is Chrissy's version of the breadsticks that are loved by diners at American restaurant chain Olive Garden.
In a recent Instagram post, Chrissy boasted that her breadsticks are even more delicious than Olive Garden's.
Along with a photo of the snack, she wrote: "Twice-as-buttery twice-as-garlicy breadsticks a la schmolive barden who I’ve been advised not to say because they’re in trouble for something - make your own!"