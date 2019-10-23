Chrissy Teigen "would eat a human" - but only if she had permission.
The 'Lip Sync Battle' star has said there's "nothing" she wouldn't eat or drink if given the chance, and insisted that would even stretch as far as human flesh, as long as she had permission from the person donating their meat.
In an exclusive clip of her appearance on David Chang's upcoming Netflix show 'Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner', she and David are seen discussing what exotic foods they would and wouldn't try, when the Momofuku owner insists he would be reluctant to eat snake.
He said: "No I don't like snakes at all.