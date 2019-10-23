Chrissy Teigen would eat anything, even human flesh









Chrissy Teigen "would eat a human" - but only if she had permission. Picture: AP Chrissy Teigen "would eat a human" - but only if she had permission. The 'Lip Sync Battle' star has said there's "nothing" she wouldn't eat or drink if given the chance, and insisted that would even stretch as far as human flesh, as long as she had permission from the person donating their meat. In an exclusive clip of her appearance on David Chang's upcoming Netflix show 'Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner', she and David are seen discussing what exotic foods they would and wouldn't try, when the Momofuku owner insists he would be reluctant to eat snake. He said: "No I don't like snakes at all.

"That's the thing where I just have to stomach because I know if I go to those places and it's such an impossible reservation, I can't say that I don't want to eat something even though I don't want to eat cod sperm. Maybe one course I'm okay with but I don't need four."

But Chrissy says that unlike David, she has guts of steel and would eat anything placed in front of her, including part of a human.

She said: "There's actually nothing I wouldn't eat or wouldn't drink or wouldn't try. If the person okayed it, I would eat a human.

"If you were at a very fancy restaurant and they were like a tiny piece of human meat you wouldn't try a tiny bite?"

To which David told her: "No absolutely not."

The model tucks into a juicy burger. Picture: Instagram

Chrissy - who has Luna, three, and Miles, 17 months, with husband John Legend - is no stranger to having weird tastebuds though, after she recently responded to a video of a "deep fried BBQ chicken stuffed pizzadilla" - which contained 33 ingredients and left most Internet users feeling horrified - as she said it looked "fantastic".

But the cookbook author, 33, defended herself after fans questioned her eating habits, as she admitted she had been suffering from a stomach bug for "over a month", which had left her unable to keep down any of her favourite treats.

She said: "I've had a stomach virus for over a month and can't eat what I want. I think it's messing with my mind."