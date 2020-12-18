Chrissy Teigen’s mom Pepper Thai set to release her first cookbook

Model-turned-cookbook-author Chrissy Teigen’s mom Vilailuck Teigen, affectionately known as Pepper Thai, is following in her daughter’s footsteps, releasing a cookbook of her own.

Predicted to hit shelves early next year, The Pepper Thai cookbook is loaded with eighty mouthwatering Thai recipes.

Chrissy and Vilailuck work together in the kitchen often, and Chrissy draws a lot of inspiration from her mother's cooking in her own dishes. Vilailuck is now getting her time to shine with her first cookbook.

The foodie and television host recently took to Instagram to congratulate her mom, labelling the cookbook “beautiful, joyful, and delicious”.

“Mom, I am so so proud of you. I got to watch first-hand, all of your hard work, listen to all of your stories, taste both all our family favourites and new creations. Now it has come to life!!! You taught me to love the kitchen, to truly love the act of feeding people you love and now you have something beautiful to prove it to the world. I love you. I love your Thai sloppy joes, your spicy cucumber tea sandwiches, your lemongrass soups, your bbq chicken wings. I love your bow tie pad thai. I love us. Congratulations on such a beautiful, joyful, delicious book,” she wrote.