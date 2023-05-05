Cinco de Mayo: The best foods Mexico has given the world

Every year on May 5, fiesta lovers across the United States gather to celebrate the Mexican holiday Cinco de Mayo - literally ‘May 5’ in Spanish. Commemorating the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, Cinco de Mayo is often marked with parades, music, dancing, as well as eating lots of delicious Mexican cuisine.

In celebration of this day, we look at some of the best foods Mexico has given the world. Chiles En Nogada. Picture: Pexels/Morena VW Chiles En Nogada Let’s begin with ‘Chiles En Nogada’ the most patriotic of Mexican meals made with the colours of the Mexican flag. Chiles En Nogada is made with green poblano chilli peppers stuffed with a mixture of meats and spices known as picadillo.

It is then topped with a white walnut-based cream sauce. Add the final layer to the bonus of colours by adding a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds and you have the colours of the Mexican flag creating this delicious Mexican favourite. Elote

Elote. Picture: Pexels/Marieth Díaz You will find someone selling elote, the Mexican name for corn on the cob, on nearly every city street corner in Mexico. The corn is traditionally boiled and served either on a stick (to be eaten like ice cream) or in cups, the kernels having been cut off the cob. Salt, chilli powder, lime, butter, cheese, mayonnaise, and sour cream are then added in abundance. Pozole

Pozole. Picture: Pexels/Gonzalo Guzmán García This traditional Mexican dish is made with hominy (a food produced from dried maize kernels), meat (chicken or pork), lettuce, cabbage, chilli peppers, radishes, lime, and salsa. It’s a delicious nutrient-rich soup from pre-Columbian days. Tacos Tacos. Picture: Pexels/Nadin Sh Tacos are eaten by hand and are a popular street food in Mexico. They are made of small hand-sized wheat or corn tortillas, then stuffed with a filling that is made with pork, beef, chicken, fish, cheese, and vegetables.

Tacos are often garnished with condiments like sour cream, salsa, guacamole, and others. You will literally never run out of types of tacos to choose from in Mexico. The popularity of this traditional Mexican dish has spread around the world. Enchiladas

Enchiladas. Picture: Pexels/Amanda Lim This may be the most famous food in Mexico, but the varieties and regional variances from around the country keep things interesting. The dish starts with lightly fried tortillas that are then dipped in a sauce made of dried chilies. Depending on where you are in the country, you can also have versions that are made with many types of mole, black bean sauce, salsa verde (green tomatillo sauce), suizas (cream-based), and sauces made with tomatoes.