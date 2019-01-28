Ciroc introduces new limited-edition Summer Colada.

Spirit giant, Diageo has unveiled Ciroc’s first limited-edition variant, Ciroc Summer Colada to its portfolio. Ciroc Summer Colada is a new variant available to consumers this summer. It is a rich tasting spirit made with vodka distilled five times from fine french grapes. The spirit is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of coconut, pineapple and other natural flavours, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth to enjoy on the rocks or mixed in your favourite summer cocktail.

The new variant has aromas of fresh pineapple abounding with a touch of coconut cream taste, layered with juicy pineapple and coconut cream notes in the mid-palette, with a fruity tropical note that carries into the long smooth finish. It has been inspired by summer cocktail Pina Colada.

The Summer Colada bottles recommended price is R499. These prices are dependent on where you buy them, they might change from store to store.



