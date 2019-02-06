Cîroc launches a first to market e-commerce partnership with bottles app.

Popular French vodka brand, Cîroc is on a quest to enhance luxury daytime experiences and has partnered with South African delivery app, Bottles, to deliver Bartenders on Demand, a collaboration that allows consumers to enjoy a variety Cîroc cocktails every Saturday of this month. The latest developments in technology have contributed to the growing trend towards non- intermediated experiences consumers seek to enhance their summer time chills.

The Bottles App will offer the brands signature offering Snapfrost or Blue Dot as well as the latest limited edition Cîroc Summer Colada cocktail package, inclusive of a bartender that will mix Cîroc cocktails for up to thirty minutes in the comfort of your home.

Cîroc South Africa, Senior Brand Manager, Suleni Pather said at Cîroc they appreciate the need their customers have to learn more about what they are drinking and the desire to customize drinks to meet their own taste.

“We have partnered with a platform we feel fully balances our consumers need for bespoke drinks experiences with the convenience of being able to do this in their homes with a personal bartender”, said Pather.

The limited edition Cîroc Summer Colada is made from Cîroc ultra-premium vodka infused with coconut, pineapple and other natural flavours. Summer Colada can be enjoyed best on the rocks or with a splash of pineapple or passion fruit juice, the perfect drink for your summer days.

Here's how to order:

Click on the Bartenders on Demand menu on the app

Select the date you would like your bartender

Select your desired time slot

Select your preferred package

Enjoy your Cîroc experience



For more details visit Bottles App and download the app for the most memorable Saturday’s this February.



