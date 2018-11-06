Set under the purple blooms of Joburg’s radiant Jacaranda trees, Clico Boutique Hotel, Restaurant & Conferencing has had a spring makeover of its own. The intimate sanctuary in the heart of Rosebank has recently undergone a complete refurb of its function venue and one of its hotel rooms, as well as extended its restaurant offering to an outside terrace area.

Chef Marnus Scholly, Head Chef at Clico. Picture supplied.

With design ideas from Merylle Legh of Align Designs, and furnishings and finishes by Johan Nel of Johann Nel Designs; founder of Clico, Jeanette Schwegman, has managed to re-create a charming rendition of each of the spaces that make her hotel so special. The function and events space, opened in 2010, is set in tranquil gardens flooded with natural light, making it the ideal venue for urban weddings, small conferences, group meetings and bespoke events.

The conference room after the much-anticipated renovations. Picture supplied.

Schwegman wanted to enhance its nature-inspired offering by, quite literally, turning the room inside out. She added more stacking doors to increase the sunlight and the view of the garden-facing terrace and adorned the walls with suspended planter boxes filled with foliage and greenery. The inspiration behind the design is that no matter where you sit in the room, you are able to immerse yourself in nature and break away from the hustle of the city.

Clico Restaurant exterior. Picture supplied.

Clico Restaurant launched in 2015 and has consistently provided refined food and wine for diners with impeccable taste. So much so, that Chef Marnus Scholly has managed to steadily keep Clico as one of the top-five Trip Advisor-rated restaurants in Johannesburg. The restaurant’s popularity inspired the team to add a garden terrace and bar where guests can enjoy warm, summer days and cool, balmy nights, while sipping on bubbles and eating delicious food. Passers-by can also see into Clico Restaurant through the new boundary wall window on Jellicoe, enticing them to come in! Surrounded by plants and set under a canopy of trees, the new terrace is the ideal place for guests to unwind.

Beef cheek ragu with pomme fondant, butternut, onion, beetroot and roast garlic jus. Picture supplied.

“Clico is my way of giving travel-weary guests a place of comfort and rest, somewhere they can sit back, relax and enjoy a glass of bubbles in the garden. Whether you’re in Johannesburg for business or leisure, part of a conference or looking for a refined meal; Clico welcomes you to take a deep breath and leave your stress behind” says Jen Schwegman, founder and owner.



For more information on the hotel for business stopovers, romantic staycations and bespoke foodie functions for business or leisure, visit www.clicohotel.com.

