Coca Cola introduces a new orange vanilla flavour.

For the first time in over a decade, Coca-Cola has unveiled a new flavour. According to FoodBev, the company considered three other flavours - raspberry, lemon and ginger - but the combination of orange and vanilla emerged as the favourite among focus groups.

Coca-Cola Brand Director, Kate Carpenter said they wanted to bring back positive memories of carefree summer days and that’s why they leaned into the orange-vanilla flavour combination - which is reminiscent of the creamy orange popsicles they grew up loving, but in a classically Coke way.

The site reports that the Coca-Cola North America innovation team developed the new variant in less than a year – from concept to testing to launch.

The company said the launch is an example of them listening to what consumers want and offering an array of choices that satisfy a variety of changing tastes and lifestyles.

A full marketing campaign will support the launch across TV, social, digital, outdoor, mobile, radio and experiential.

"Our brief for the campaign was to have fun with flavours. We think this work brings to life the Coca-Cola personality in a playful, unexpected way,” Carpenter told FoodBev.

The new flavour will be hitting shelves across the US from February 25th.



