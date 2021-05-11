'Come Dine With Me SA' set to make comeback with season 7 - and they are looking for you

Ever wondered what it would be like to partner with strangers and force them to cook for each other and connect while competing for the best meal prize money?

Well, the BBC’s ’Come Dine With Me’ has made that a reality and, for years, given viewers a chance to witness the mischief of contestants and their cuisines.

The hit show is now set for another local season with ’Come Dine With Me SA’ promising even more laughs, food and fun.

The show will be back for the seventh season - and BBC is looking for new contestants.

Featuring the wry observations of voice-over legend Dave Lamb, outlandish, entertaining characters, sumptuous cuisine, and lekker local humour, ’Come Dine With Me South Africa’ season seven is looking to be even more exciting than ever with some surprise elements in store for contestants.

If you think you have what it takes to be SA’s number one dinner party host and win the R10 000 prize money, then this is for you.

The successful Saftas-winning show follows the drama as, each episode, four strangers are wined, dined and entertained in each other’s homes in a bid to win the money.

While it is the efforts and attention to details shown in the food, decor, entertainment and overall hosting skills that gets the vote, often the clash of different personalities and tastes has a dramatic and hilarious role to play in the outcome of the evening. It is a show where anything is possible.

The show, set to launch later this year is currently in part two of their sixth season and showing on BBC Lifestyle on Wednesdays at 8pm.

One hour to go until our favourite ‘cooking’ competition is back! 👀#LiveLocalBBC #ComeDineSA pic.twitter.com/q6IQal4Exj — BBC Studios Africa (@BBCS_Africa) May 5, 2021

Applications to become a contestant will open to South African residents on May 12 and information on how to apply can be found at www.bbcsouthafrica.com.