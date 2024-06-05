Common cooking fails and how you can fix them

Cooking can be fun and rewarding, but sometimes things don't always go according to plan. Whether you’re a kitchen newbie or a more experienced cook, everyone at some point will experience a bit of a mishap while preparing a meal. Even though you might think it’s an absolute disaster, there are often ways to in fact salvage a dish and possibly turn it into a winner.

Here are some tips on how to fix common cooking mishaps. Lumpy sauce If your sauce turns out lumpy, you can try straining it through a fine mesh sieve to remove the lumps. Alternatively, you can use a blender to smooth out the sauce.

Just be careful not to over-blend, as it can split the sauce. Too much salt If you accidentally add too much salt to a dish, try balancing it out by adding a bit of sweetness or acidity. For example, you can add sugar, lemon juice, or vinegar to help counteract the saltiness.

However, this will only mask the salt, not remove it. You might have heard about the potato trick as well. Even though adding chunks of potatoes will soak up some of the salt, it’s just a tiny bit. Always taste your food as you’re cooking. Picture: Juan Photo and Video / Pexels Burnt food If you burn your food, try scraping off the burnt bits to salvage the rest of the dish.

You can also try covering the burnt areas with a sauce or garnish to mask the taste. Alternatively, you can try using a microplane to grate off the burned parts of the food. Overcooking If you accidentally overcook your dish, try adding a bit of moisture back into it. For example, if you overcook chicken or pork, you can add some broth or sauce to help moisten the meat.

Just be careful not to add too much liquid, as it can make the dish too soggy. Raw meat If your meat appears cooked on the outside but it’s still raw on the inside you can try finishing it in the oven or on the stovetop until it reaches the desired doneness. Use a meat thermometer to ensure that the meat is cooked to a safe temperature.

You can also slice the meat thinly to cook it quickly without drying it out. Bland food If your dish is lacking flavour, try adding more seasoning gradually until you achieve the desired taste. Taste as you go to prevent over-seasoning.