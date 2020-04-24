Confused? Yes, it's chicken and it's purple

The lockdown has brought out the best and worst in budding chefs. Lucky for us, Twitter has proved a playground for the end product. Just this past week one Twitter user NIKKI ROSA (@NikiRsa) showed off her culinary skills, or lack thereof. Taking to social media, she posted a snap of what appeared to be purple chicken in a stew. Captioning the post "I cook just like my Granny", it attracted much confusion with many users asking how the chicken managed to turn purple. The irony is that the post managed to get 1.6K likes.

I cook just like my Granny 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SnZCCwlFPi — NIKKI ROSA (@NikiRsa) April 11, 2020

Some even questioned the use of chicken feet, which in South Africa is a usual accompaniment to some dishes. But the funniest were the memes the post spawned.

Take a look below:

Why is the chicken purple? — hlestoce💎💎💎 (@Esihle_hlestoce) April 12, 2020









Dont kill me like this🤣 pic.twitter.com/E3tnFQkZuc — Kgodiso MamaThatego💕 (@VinoliaSeshoka) April 11, 2020





What in the methylated spirit is this??? pic.twitter.com/z9HwhaqRJA — Kearabetswe (@Mega_2Great) April 11, 2020





Most disturbing thing I’ve seen in a while. I see chicken foot but what’s the other thing. And it’s purple. Omg. — Onieka (@Legzydawlyy) April 11, 2020





But it appears Rosa seemed to get off easy. Purple chicken is nothing compared to this baking disaster posted by another user.

This was supposed to be a nice, neat, braided circle of chocolate, caramel, and banana filled chocolate yeast bread, but the strands all burst and it ended up looking like a pan of Sasquatch feces. Tasted ok, though 😀 pic.twitter.com/gRv9PmyUjn — amanda hugandkiss nobody nearⓋ (@wendybyrdm) April 12, 2020















