Taking to social media, @NikiRsa posted a snap of what appeared to be purple chicken in a stew. Picture: @NikiRsa/Twitter
Confused? Yes, it's chicken and it's purple

Time of article published 48m ago

The lockdown has brought out the best and worst in budding chefs. Lucky for us, Twitter has proved a playground for the end product. 

Just this past week one Twitter user NIKKI ROSA (@NikiRsa) showed off her culinary skills, or lack thereof.

Taking to social media, she posted a snap of what appeared to be purple chicken in a stew. Captioning the post "I cook just like my Granny", it attracted much confusion with many users asking how the chicken managed to turn purple. The irony is that the post managed to get 1.6K likes.

Some even questioned the use of chicken feet, which in South Africa is a usual accompaniment to some dishes. But the funniest were the memes the post spawned.

