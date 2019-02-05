Confusion over whether Fanta Grape is being discontinued in SA



A social media post has sparked confusion over whether Fanta Grape is still going to be available in SA in the coming months.

On the Facebook page South African Essentials the post reads: "More sad news for 2019. R.I.P Fanta Grape. Coca Cola SA has discontinued the production of Fanta Grape with immediate effect."

This led to a thread where people were saying it's fake news and the soft drink is going nowhere.

Someone then took the debate to Twitter and asked the question there, but still the team at Fanta did not give a clear answer. @FantaFunZA saw a post on Facebook that you’re discontinuing Fanta Grape. hope this isn’t true 😂 — Cameron Williams (@iCameronW) January 31, 2019 We haven't had any confirmation of this as yet but we'll double check with the team. — Fanta South Africa (@FantaFunZA) January 31, 2019



Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB) spokesperson Priscilla Urquhart shed light on the matter and revealed and says: " There is no truth to the social media rumour mill. Fanta Grape is still very much part of the Fanta family. There is no truth to it being discontinued."



