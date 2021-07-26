Consumer alert: 20 million canned vegetables of KOO and Hugo’s recalled due to defective cans

About 20 million canned vegetables of KOO and Hugo's, which were produced from May 1, 2019 to May 5, 2021 were being recalled due to a small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier, Tiger Brands said this week. The company identified the issue as part of its internal quality assurance processes. It said the cans might have a defective side seam weld that could cause the can to leak.

“The issue was first identified as part of routine quality control procedures. Investigations identified a deficiency in the side seam weld of cans manufactured by a third-party supplier. No health issues have been reported to date relating to the affected product range,” it said in an official statement. Tiger Brands recalls SOME KOO and Hugo’s defective cans due to a side weld seam issue that may cause the cans to leak. To see the list of products that are affected visit https://t.co/ZEpFq0NnRw or call us on 086 010 0891 for more information. pic.twitter.com/nWnN0TMgPA — Tiger Brands (@TigerBrands) July 26, 2021 “Despite the low probability of illness and injury, matters of quality and food safety are an absolute priority for Tiger Brands. Therefore, the company in consultation with the National Consumer Council (NCC) made the decision to initiate a precautionary withdrawal in the best interest of consumers.”

The company said it was working with its retail and wholesale customers to remove all affected canned vegetable products from store shelves and replace them with fresh stock produced from quality assured cans. Tiger Brands encouraged consumers to check their food shelves at home and to return any canned products forming part of the recall to their nearest supermarket or wholesale outlet for a refund. “KOO canned products forming part of the recall produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 can be identified by looking at the manufacturing date code stamped on the bottom or the top of the can. The manufacturing date appears in the first line following the letters MAN,” Tiger Brands said.