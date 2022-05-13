Consumer alert: Unilever SA recalls Knorr ‘Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Lite’ soup

“We recently discovered that a small number of Knorr ‘Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Lite’ boxes, which we have produced, mistakenly contain sachets of ‘Knorr “Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Regular’. As a result, the affected stock does not declare the presence of wheat and gluten as allergens on the box,” they said in a statement.

On Friday, Unilever South Africa announced that it is launching a recall on a specific batch of the Knorr ‘Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Lite’ soups as they may mistakenly contain sachets of Knorr ‘Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Regular’.

The company noted that if you have boxes of the soup marked with BB 22 SEP 23 2082 E, you should not use them but rather return the products to your nearest retailer for a refund.

“Consumers are urged to return the products and not to dispose of it themselves. If you are allergic to wheat or gluten and have experienced any symptoms after using a sachet of Knorr “Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Lite” from the affected batch, please contact your doctor and inform the Unilever SA Consumer Careline on 0860 331 441,” they said.

The company also noted that no other ‘Cup-a-Soup’ or Knorr products are affected by this recall but emphasised with consumers to check the best before date marked on the box carefully first before contacting them, as products which do not bear the best before the date of BB 22 SEP 23 2082 E are not affected, and people can continue to enjoy their favourite soup as normal.