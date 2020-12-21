Cookbook author Fatima Sydow reveals she has cancer

Celebrity cook and cookbook author Fatima Sydow has revealed that she has cancer. The popular cook, whose contributions have helped to make Cape Malay cuisine famous, announced the shocking news on her Facebook page, ’Fatima Sydow Cooks’. “Hello Everyone. All Duahs and Prayers needed, and very much appreciated. I got my results back and I have been diagnosed with Cancer. I'll be taking it one day at a time. I'm staying positive and I put all my faith in the Almighty and I'll be seen to by great Doctors. Love you all so so much.” Hello Everyone... All Duahs and Prayers needed ....and very much appreciated. I got my results back and ... I have... Posted by Fatima Sydow Cooks onFriday, 18 December 2020 This came after she revealed that she recently had to have surgery after she discovered a tumour under her left foot. “It’s extremely painful,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “I've been working hop-hopping and pushing through. Upcoming surgery to remove it. Then healing takes place.”

Her supporters have commended her for being positive about her diagnosis and have sent her well wishes. “You have a wonderful positive attitude,” wrote Saras Pillay in the comments section. “That's half your battle. Believe in the power of prayer. I've been clear since 2018. Take your medication. Keep safe, keep positive.”

Fatima and Gadija Sydow (Kaap Kerrie en Koesisters) hosted a live cooking demo at Vangate Mall sponsored by SuperSpar Vangate. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African NewsAgency (ANA)

Jane Hind wrote: “If anyone can beat this, Fatima, it's you. Stay positive, take things one day at a time. There are amazing doctors and meds out there. You are in the thoughts and prayers of all your many followers - and we're all rooting for you!”

Legendary actress Vinette Ebrahim also sent her well wishes, saying: “You got this, Fatima! We're all here for you. May Allah in his infinite mercy grant you complete shifaa, Insha'Allah.”

Fatima Sydow from Mitchells Plain with her new cook book in which she offers healthier versions of traditional recipes. Pictures: Bertram Malgas; Fatima Sydow

Sydow started one of the most popular cooking community groups on Facebook called “Cape Malay Cooking with Fatima Sydow” and it was a game-changer. This led to her publishing her book, The Journey of Cape Malay Cooking with Fatima Sydow, and also earned her and her twin sister, Gadija Sydow-Noordien, a cooking show on Via TV, Kaap, Kerrie en Koesisters. That TV show gave us a follow-up book, Cape, Curry and Koesisters.

For her fans, she said that while she may be taking a step back from creating content, especially during the festive season, she has a lot of content still to share with them.

“I am still recording videos and have pre-recorded videos that will be scheduled for upload. So the page will go on while I'm recovering. Love you.”