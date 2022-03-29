Cooking oil price surge: Here’s how to cook without oil and still keep the flavour

If you have been to the shops recently to buy cooking oil, you must have noticed that the prices have increased. The fast-rising cooking oil prices are driven by the Russia-Ukraine war, the world's top oil producers.

Story continues below Advertisment

Over the past few weeks, many took to social media to express their sadness after releasing that their local stores have seemingly run out of stock. The way things are grim, certain leading supermarkets have also since limited each customer to two bottles of the 5-litre oil where it is still available. In this article, we share with you four ways you can cook without oil and still keep the flavour in your food if you are one of those finding it hard to get a bottle or two at a store near you. Water

To cook anything in a pan, such as onions and garlic or other veggies, simply put the veggies in the hot pan and then add a little water. About three tablespoons, just a splash. Sauté the food, and when the water evaporates, just put a little more in. It keeps the veggies from sticking to the pan, doesn’t make them soggy because the water evaporates, and you end up with nicely browned veggies. The water conducts the heat from the pan, so the food cooks evenly. Oil sprayer There are moments when you cannot avoid using oil completely, so you should use as little as possible in your food. For these moments, buy an oil sprayer and use it to spray the centre of your pan.

Story continues below Advertisment

Use a good non-stick pan If you’re wondering how to cook without oil, most of the time, the right answer is to use a good non-stick pot, pan, or skillet. Non-stick cookware can save your oil-free meals. You can choose pans with a ceramic coating or heavy-bottomed stainless-steel pans. Whatever you choose, don’t make compromises on quality. Bake with fruit purées

Story continues below Advertisment