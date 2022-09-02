‘Cool’ food as the heat rises

Spring has arrived and summer will follow, the warmer seasons that delight our days and invigorate our bodies. Hot weather is perfect for enjoying refreshing, cooler food and drinks which make you feel free and light and prevent stomach upsets. You want foods that do not heat the system. When it is hot, more internal heat is generated within the body making one feel irritable, tired, and restless.

Drinking enough water is crucial, but that alone will not help reducing body temperature if you eat foods that raise body heat. Here are some tips on nutritious foods that you can include in your diet to keep cool. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is a wonderful beverage to consume when it is hot. It removes unnecessary toxins from your body and helps with digestion. It keeps your body cooler for much longer. Cucumbers Cucumbers contain over 95% of water, making them among the best hydrating foods to eat when it is hot. Cucumbers make a great snack when dipped in hummus or sliced and eaten plain. Try a cucumber salad for an easy, no-cook side dish.

Frozen berries Next time you are craving something from the ice cream truck, rather help yourself to some frozen raspberries or blackberries. Just like your favourite hot weather treat, frozen berries will temporarily cause your core temperature to drop, so you will instantly feel cooler.

But unlike a sprinkle-topped cone, berries are super-low in sugar, so you can feel good about eating a hefty serving. Dark leafy greens Dark leafy greens like collard greens, kale, and spinach all have high water content.

Experts encourage eating plenty of leafy greens during the hot months to maintain hydration. Vitamin K found in leafy greens has plenty of health benefits such as protecting against inflammatory diseases and cancer, due to their antioxidant properties. The vitamin also protects bones from osteoporosis. Go ahead and make that salad. Pack it with an array of dark leafy greens and beat the heat.

Mint leaves Mint leaves are as refreshing as they are cooling for the body. They are great at enhancing the flavour of fruit juices, sodas, iced teas and other summery drinks. Coconut water

Nature’s own energy drink, coconut water, and its refreshing sweet taste, are the perfect way to kick out heat from your body. The water contains essential minerals like potassium, calcium, and vitamin A, which help rejuvenate cells and fill you with energy. On a hot day, it is the perfect thirst quencher, one that is super affordable. Broccoli

This famous vegetable is loaded with essential nutrients and packs the most nutritional punch, among other vegetables. Broccoli shares cancer-fighting and immune-boosting capabilities with other cruciferous vegetables like cauliflowers and cabbages. Corn

Who does not enjoy corn on the cob when it is hot? Corn is considered to be a starchy vegetable when consumed fresh and is classified as a grain when dried. It is also highly nutritious. Corn also contains antioxidant carotenoids like zeaxanthin and lutein and is a good source of many minerals and vitamins. In addition to these specific foods, preparation also plays an important role. Grilling, frying, and even baking foods can contribute more heat to your food.

Instead, try steaming, simmering, or lightly sauteing if needed. Make sure to drink plenty of water and avoid sugary and alcoholic drinks. A refreshing coconut and cucumber salad Serves: 4

Ingredients 1 cup fresh coconut shavings 2 carrots shaved

½ English cucumber shaved 150g steamed baby beans chopped 3 spring onions with tops chopped

100g beans sprouts 1 tbsp chopped mint 2 tbsp chopped

Coriander Dressing ingredients 2 cloves garlic crushed

1 chilli chopped Tender centre of 1 stem of lemongrass chopped Zest of 1 lime

Juice of 2 limes 1 tbsp fish sauce 1 heaped tbsp sugar

2 Bai Makrut leaves shredded kaffir Lime leaves Sesame oil

Method Liquidise all the dressing ingredients together. Taste and adjust the seasoning, maybe adding more sugar, fish sauce, or lime juice.

Place salad ingredients into a bowl, pour dressing over, and toss Pile onto a platter and serve Plating: Serve on a platter.

Recipe by Jenny Morris. Fruit lollies Ingredients

1 cup frozen mixed berries (partly defrosted) 1½ cups macadamia nuts 1 cup water

3 tbsp xylitol Method Soak the macadamia nuts in water for 5 to 10 minutes to soften.

Drain the nuts, then add them, along with the water and xylitol, to a high-speed food processor and mix until smooth. Add the partially frozen berries and blend until well-mixed. Transfer the mixture into plastic lolly moulds and freeze for 2 to 3 hours.