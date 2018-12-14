Corona trials plastic free biodegradable six pack rings.

Mexican beer brand, Corona is set to test 100% plastic-free six pack rings in Tulum, Mexico next year. In a recent report by Daily Mail, the brewer will ditch plastic rings starting from next year in favour of new packaging made from plant-based fibres.

The website reported that unlike plastics, which take centuries to degrade and are harmful to animals and the environment, the new rings will break down quicker into material that is harmless to wildlife. The news comes after fellow beer-maker Carlsberg announced it will ditch rings in favour of glue which will hold cans together.

The news site also reported that the announcement comes as part of Corona’s partnership with environmental organisation Parley for the Oceans which aims to protect 100 islands from plastic pollution by 2020.

They said since the partnership launched in 2017, Corona and Parley have conducted more than 300 clean-ups in over 15 countries, with 7,000 volunteers removing more than 1,400 tons of plastic waste.

Parley for the Oceans founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cyrill Gutsch said their oceans are under attack and humans are destroying the chemistry which allows them to be there, therefore they are trying to implement true change.

“Corona is such an ocean champion, a powerful ally in our war against marine plastic pollution and building the material revolution that will lead tus beyond it. We share the goal of phasing plastic out for good because we simply can’t afford its toxic impact anymore,” reported the website.

Corona's Global Marketing Director, Evan Ellman said the beach is an important part of Corona’s DNA and they have been working with Parley to address the issue on the frontlines where plastic is physically accumulating.

“With the support of Parley, we are pursuing solutions like plastic-free six-pack rings that can become a new standard to avoid plastic for good,” reported the Daily Mail.



