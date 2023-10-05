Cost of living crisis is real: Tips on how to use less oil when cooking

Cooking oil is used daily in all homes but with the price of oil steadily increasing, it’s becoming less and less affordable. From braising onions to deep frying potatoes, there are just certain dishes that cannot be made without using oil.

However, there are ways that you can reduce the amount of oil you use and alternative - and even healthier - ways of cooking that will save you money. Here are tips on how you can cut down on oil usage and still enjoy tasty meals. Switch from frying to baking or grilling

Instead of deep-frying or sautéing in oil, consider baking or grilling your food. These cooking methods require little to no oil and can still produce great results. Roasting vegetables or using a grill for meats and fish can bring out their natural flavours without the need for excessive oil.

Consider baking or grilling your food. Picture: Freepik Use a non-stick pan Investing in high-quality non-stick cookware can significantly reduce the amount of oil needed for cooking.

These pans allow you to cook with minimal oil or even no oil at all, as they prevent ingredients from sticking to the surface. Use a non-stick pan. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studios

Invest in an air fryer If you're looking for a healthier option for deep-frying, consider using an air fryer instead. Air fryers use hot air circulation to crisp food, eliminating the need for large amounts of oil. With an air fryer, you can enjoy crispy and delicious dishes without the excess oil.

Opt for steaming Experiment with different cooking methods that require less oil. One of those methods is steaming. Steaming food can help retain its natural moisture and flavours, reducing the need for added fats.

These gentle cooking techniques can also preserve the nutritional value of the ingredients. Steaming doesn't require any oil which makes it a very healthy alternative. Steaming is a healthy alternative. Picture: Pexels Polina Tankilevitch

Try using the spray bottle technique We see TV chefs doing this often these days. A simple yet effective trick is to use a spray bottle filled with oil. This allows you to control the amount of oil used by misting it onto the pan or directly onto the food.