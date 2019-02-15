Could this be the ‘world’s most sustainable cocktail’? Picture from Instagram (Quaglino's Bar)

I have seen people drinking coffee from an avocado peel cup which I thought it was something strange to do but it seems like now people are trying even harder to be as environmentally-friendly as they can be when it comes to sustainability. Making the rounds on the internet at the moment when it comes to ‘sustainability’ is a cocktail that is served in a glass shaped cone made of crispy pasta.

The cocktail has been launched by one of London’s upscale bars called Quaglinos Bar and they are claiming it to be the “world's most sustainable cocktail” - and even the cup can be consumed.

In an Instagram post they said the drink, named Blossom, is grounded in off-cuts from their restaurant, with every element of it waste-free.

They also explain that the base sees organic vodka infused with purple carrot peel previously destined for the compost bin, meant to endow the spirit with seasonal earthiness.

“Added to the vodka is homemade jasmine rice milk, with a handful overcooked rice enough to create 500ml of the creamy milk. A little goes a long way; we're stretching ingredients to their maximum potential.

We came up with the idea for using pasta as a vessel, as we can easily make it, using local eggs and flour that we buy anyway for the restaurant.

We shape the pasta into the form of a glass before cooking it, and you, our fabulous guests, are actively encouraged to polish it off once you finish your drink – or during, if you’re feeling daring”, they added.