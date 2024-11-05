Creative breakfast sandwiches to kick-start your day

The morning meal sets the tone for the day, yet many South Africans often overlook breakfast's potential, favouring convenience over nutritional value. But breakfast doesn’t have to mean bland and uninspiring. With a little creativity, you can turn your morning sandwich into a powerhouse of nutrition, bursting with flavour and sustenance.

In a nation where the love for bread runs deep, the sandwich is a staple that can easily be enhanced to cater to a healthier lifestyle. The question remains: what lies between the slices? Here are some nutritious breakfast options that not only tantalise the taste buds but also provide essential nutrients to kick-start your day.

Avocados are a rich source of healthy fats, fibre, and numerous vitamins. Picture: Pexels/Nicola Barts Avocado and egg delight Avocados are a rich source of healthy fats, fibre and numerous vitamins. Spread ripe avocado on wholegrain bread and top with a perfectly poached or scrambled egg. This combination provides a hearty dose of protein and ensures you feel satiated until lunch.

Nut butter banana sandwich For a touch of sweetness, consider the timeless duo of nut butter and banana. Wholegrain or rye bread slathered with almond or peanut butter, complemented by banana slices, offers both energy and sustenance. This simple yet nutritious option fuels you with healthy fats and potassium, which are essential for muscle function.

If you’re looking for a sophisticated breakfast, add smoked salmon to your morning fare. Picture: Pexels/Gonzalo Acuna Smoked salmon and cream cheese Add smoked salmon to your morning fare if you’re looking for a sophisticated breakfast. Pairing it with a light spread of cream cheese on wholegrain bread provides omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health. Garnish with fresh dill or capers for an extra layer of flavour.

Hummus and veggie stack For a plant-based option, hummus, which is a great source of protein and fibre, can be paired with an array of colourful vegetables. Think cucumber, tomato and spinach layered on multi-seed bread. This combination not only sings of freshness but also aids in hydration and digestion.