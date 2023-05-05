‘Crime against food’: Met Gala 2023 menu leaves tweeps unimpressed

Dubbed 'fashion's biggest night' or 'the Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets', the Met Gala 2023 took place on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Held annually on the first Monday in May, the annual fundraising gala has the biggest international celebrities coming together to celebrate fashion in their unique outfits.

While viewers were feasting their eyes on the amazing gowns, suits, and cat-themed fits spotted on the carpet, the stars were chowing down on some, let’s say “interesting” eats. According to reports, the Met Gala menu consisted of some of Karl Lagerfeld’s favourite dishes. For starters, there was chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon creme fraiche, and truffle snow. Mains consisted of Ora King salmon with a side of vegetable nage (broth), asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish. Drinks consisted of a variety of wine and Diet Coke, which was a favourite of the late designer. Since a photo of the menu surfaced online, Twitter users have called it everything from a “crime against food" to an “appetite suppressant".

One user wrote: “Sweet raptor Jesus, this is the menu for #MetGala tonight. Celebrities are starving themselves to death and paying out the nose for the privilege. What is this crime against food?” This menu…I would’ve went straight to a pasta restaurant then back to the after party 🫣 #metgala pic.twitter.com/lcLBSYQNiH — 𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐨. 🅿️ (@theeignacio) May 2, 2023 Another user said they would have ducked out of the event to get pasta. “This menu…I would’ve went straight to a pasta restaurant then back to the after-party.”