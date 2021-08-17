Culinary hopefuls, are you ready? Entries are open as ’MasterChef SA’ season 4 set to return next year

In 2016, ’MasterChef SA’ announced that they will be taking a break. They said there are currently no plans for a new season in the immediate future but people should keep those chef's knives sharp, as they may never know what would happen. Well, it seems the break is now over, as the South African version of the television cooking game show franchise ’MasterChef’ has announced that they will be returning for season 4, and are currently looking for contestants.

In a statement, M-Net noted that it is looking for twenty motivated culinary hopefuls, to be a part of the global phenomenon that is ’MasterChef SA’, and the chance to win a whopping R1-million in grand prize money. Is food the language you love? Then you may very well be South Africa's next #MasterChefSA. Send your online audition on the #MNet101 website. — M-Net (@MNet) August 17, 2021 Director of M-Net channels Jan du Plessis said, within the current landscape of the Covid-19 virus, they wanted to give their audience something familiar and comforting, that felt like home. Du Plessis said MasterChef SA was the perfect choice, as both the local and International versions have proven that the format is a firm favourite with their viewers, and it’s heart-warming and welcoming content.