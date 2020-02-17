The hack may be the most innovative idea we've seen in a long time. Picture: @@sumudutweets/Twitter
Now and again ordinary people come up with the most extraordinary ideas. For example, one Twitter user shared how her beast friend's father made a template for toast while shopping for a new toaster.

The hack may be the most innovative idea we've seen in a long time. Everyone know the hassle of shopping for a new toaster - it never really toasts the bread throughout. This guy could be onto something. And thanks to the joys of Twitter, he shared it with the world.


The post inspired others to share their own hacks, from shopping for new sofas to finding the perfectly-weighted Christmas ornament.