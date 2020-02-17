My best friend's dad made a template of toast to take to Currys because he was sick of toasters not being deep enough. It's labelled and everything! Wish I'd done that. ❤️😄 pic.twitter.com/f5GTyK7mYx— Sumudu (@sumudutweets) February 11, 2019
Dad's genius toaster hack goes viral
Is he posting his findings? Will save time for lots of people and I for one would appreciate it 👍— Steve W (@woofma) February 11, 2019
When my family shopped for a new sofa it was crucial that the dog couldn't deliberately roll his ball under it, (for dog fun seemingly) so we took a tennis ball and tested it under all the sofas— Maisie (@Maisinator) February 11, 2019
This. From a few years ago. Still relevant. https://t.co/r9192oKeeW— Sheeps74 (@sheeps74) February 11, 2019
I once made a little muslin bag the exact weight of a precious Christmas ornament and tried out dozens of trees to find one strong enough to hold it safely. I got LOTS of strange looks!! But my glass TARDIS is safe on the tree 😁— Ang W (@appletreeang) February 11, 2019
How do you decide what size plates you need? Make a cut out pizza of course.— Richard B. (@youlooklovely) February 11, 2019
"What are you drawing?"
"That's the pepperoni!" pic.twitter.com/x5kBQ6Qdj3
When we did our last kitchen my wife brought our biggest pot along to ikea to check the draws— Chris Tindall (@chewytheleftie) February 11, 2019