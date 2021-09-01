David and Victoria Beckham splash out on R140K ice cream machine

The 46-year-old retired football star and the former Spice Girl have splashed the cash on a state-of-the-art ice cream machine for their Oxfordshire home, which recreates frozen treats from the American fast food chain Wendy’s.

But the ice creams aren’t the healthy snacks David and Victoria – who have Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10, together – are used to, as each one contains just under 500 calories.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Posh hasn’t eaten ice cream in about two decades because she’s so health-conscious.

“But she agreed to get the Wendy’s machine packed over from the US because their daughter Harper loves a sweet treat. They had their team negotiate with the chain to get one of the machines especially for them to bring a bit of US culture over.