Decorating Easter eggs? Here are some easy and colourful ideas to try

Growing up, dyeing eggs at Easter time was one of my most treasured childhood memories. Sometimes we did it with my cousins, sometimes with friends at school. But every time was an absolute joy. To this day, one of the favourite things kids still love to do during Easter is decoration and preparations leading up to the big day.

If your family is game for a little creative inspiration, we have below unique ideas for decorating Easter eggs. Some are even easier than just dropping them in coloured water. Bring a classic Easter look to your home with adorable chick eggs. Picture: Pexels/Roman Odintsov Chick eggs Bring a classic Easter look to your home with adorable chick eggs. First, dye the eggs yellow and let them dry. Once dry, use a permanent marker to draw on the eyes, beak, and wings.

Create a marbled pattern using margarine Margarine can help make beautifully unique eggs, as it will create the marbled pattern by preventing some of the dye from drying on the egg. This is a decoration idea to decide upon before you dye your eggs.

In a small bowl, combine one cup of cool water with one tablespoon of white vinegar and food colouring. Then add one tablespoon of melted margarine. Using tongs, quickly dunk one egg three times before completely submerging it in the mixture for three minutes. Remove the egg, and wipe off any melted margarine residue with a paper towel. You’ll be left with a gorgeous marbled pattern. While these eggs may look fancy, they are actually super easy to make. Picture: Pexels/Polina Zimmerman Drip-dyed Easter eggs

