Delicious soups for chilly spring days

Brrrrrr! Is it us or is South Africa back in winter? It’s just been constant rain and cold weather for more than a week and while that has put a dampener on some spring celebrations, it’s another opportunity for us to try out some delicious soups. The three soups we have chosen are all perfect for a chilly day. It will take you a maximum of 30 minutes to make these, which is ideal when you need some comfort food on a cold day, but don’t have the luxury of time. Moroccan-Style Lentil Soup (Serves 6) This Moroccan-style lentil soup will warm you up. Picture: Chris Collingridge Ingredients 30ml olive oil

1 red onion, finely chopped

3 carrots, peeled, chopped

5ml chopped garlic

5ml ground cumin

5ml ground coriander

5ml ground turmeric

3ml ground cinnamon

3ml pepper

375ml lentils

2 litres of vegetable stock

400g tin of chopped tomatoes

30ml tomato paste

300g cauliflower, cut in florets

100g baby spinach, chopped

125ml chopped fresh coriander

30ml fresh lemon juice

Heat the oil in a pot and fry the onion, carrots and garlic until soft, about 5 minutes.

Add the spices and pepper and fry until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Add the lentils and fry for a further 2 minutes.

Stir in the stock, chopped tomatoes and tomato paste.

Bring to the boil, then turn down the heat and simmer for 20 minutes, until lentils are almost tender.

Add the cauliflower and cook for 10 minutes.

Add the spinach, coriander and lemon juice and heat through for 2 minutes, until spinach is wilted. Serve.

Quinoa and Mushroom Soup (Serves 6-8)

Quinoa and mushroom soup. Picture: Chris Collingridge

Ingredients

15g dried porcini mushrooms

250ml boiling water

30ml olive oil

500g mushrooms (use a selection of button and exotic), sliced

1 onion, chopped

3 stalks of celery, chopped

1 large carrot, cut into julienne strips

1 red pepper, seeded and diced

1.5 litres of vegetable stock

180ml tomato passata or tomato purée

125ml quinoa

1 bay leaf

salt and pepper

Put the dried porcini mushrooms in a bowl and pour over the boiling water. Set aside for 20 minutes to soften.

Drain and reserve the liquid. Chop the mushrooms finely. Set aside.

Heat the oil and gently fry the button and exotic mushrooms until nicely browned.

Add the onion, celery, carrot and pepper and fry for 5 minutes.

Stir in the stock, passata and quinoa and bring to a simmer.

Add the bay leaf, reserved mushroom water and chopped dried mushrooms and season well.

Cover and simmer for 30-40 minutes until the quinoa is cooked.

Remove the bay leaf and serve.

Chickpea and Chorizo Soup (Serves 6)

Chickpea and chorizo soup. Picture: Chris Collingridge

Ingredients

250g Spanish-style sausage, sliced

15ml olive oil

3 large leeks, sliced, washed well

2 stalks of celery with leaves, chopped

5ml chopped garlic

5ml ground cumin

400g tin of chopped tomatoes

1.5 litres of chicken stock

400g tin of chickpeas, drained, rinsed

2ml chilli flakes

5ml smoked paprika

200g baby spinach, chopped

salt and pepper

Method

Cook the sausage in a large pot over medium-high heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the oil and fry the leeks, celery and garlic for another 5 minutes.

Add the cumin and fry for 1 minute.

Add the chopped tomatoes and cook, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes.

Add stock, chickpeas, chilli flakes and paprika and bring to the boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Add the spinach and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper and serve.

