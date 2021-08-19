Deliciousness in every bite! The health benefits of chocolate revealed

Chocolate is one of the most enjoyable foods. You can use it to make dessert, add it to your coffee or eat it plain, whichever way you prefer. Besides it being delicious, chocolate has many benefits.

Cocoa has health benefits that most people aren’t even aware of. Rajnish Ohri, vice president and managing director at Whole Earth Brands, explains that dark chocolate offers the most nutritional benefit. “According to studies conducted over the years, there are many benefits that chocolate has to offer that can have an impact on our lives. The higher the cocoa, such as in dark chocolate, the more benefits there are,” says Ohri.

The health benefits of chocolate include Heart health: According to a study conducted by the University of Aberdeen, people who eat up to 100g of chocolate a day are 11% less likely to have a heart attack, a stroke or other cardiovascular problems. Flavonoids, a type of antioxidant found in chocolate, can help stimulate blood flow by getting rid of free radicals in the blood. Boost brain function: Chocolate is a natural source of magnesium, which is essential for brain health. It also has caffeine. Both can help boost concentration and alertness. Drinking hot cocoa daily can also have the same effect.