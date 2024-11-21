Denisiya Hemraj: the passionate food blogger celebrating culinary heritage

Denisiya Hemraj has carved a niche for herself as a passionate food blogger with a distinct voice. Born and raised in Durban, her culinary journey blossomed alongside her love for diverse cuisines and creative cooking techniques. Hemraj’s blog, EatMee Recipes, epitomises her devotion to making food joyful and accessible to all.

Founded in 2016, the blog was a labour of love inspired by Hemraj’s grandmother, whose culinary expertise ignited a fire in her to share the magic of cooking with others. “I wanted to preserve family recipes while creating new ones, empowering home cooks to recreate special moments around the dinner table,” she explains. The blog's name is more than just an invitation; it’s a heartfelt call to savour each dish.

“When readers gaze at the vibrant dishes, I want the food to whisper, ‘Eat me!’” she says. This ethos sets her blog apart, with each recipe designed to tantalise the senses. Hemraj’s clear, step-by-step format ensures cooking remains enjoyable and stress-free, breaking down intimidating techniques into manageable tasks. Denisiya Hemraj has carved a niche for herself as a passionate food blogger with a distinct voice. Picture: Supplied Hemraj’s love for cooking transcends mere recipes; it is an expression of love and connection, a form of storytelling that reflects her heritage and passion.

Her culinary inspirations span generations — from cherished family traditions handed down through her grandmother and mother, to explorations of South African, Indian, and other world cuisines. “Cooking for me is about connection, and every dish tells a story,” she reveals. Inspiration flows from various sources: the rich tapestry of cultures she encounters, fresh seasonal ingredients, and even feedback from her loyal EatMee Recipes community.

Travel has played a significant role too with Hemraj eager to bring exciting flavours and ingredients back to her kitchen. No culinary journey is without its hiccups. Hemraj recalls her biggest failure with a laugh: “I once overfilled a pot of hot oil with chicken wings, which resulted in a small fire! That taught me the importance of vigilance in the kitchen.” Such experiences, however daunting, have added colourful chapters to her story and fuelled her growth as an influencer, recipe developer, and blogger.

Since her blog's inception, Hemraj has seen significant growth, not only amassing a loyal following but also collaborating with a myriad of brands and fellow creatives. Highlights of her journey include being featured in newspapers, and radio shows, and even contributing to a local top 100 creator cookbook. Embracing her unique voice has been crucial in navigating the exciting yet complex world of sponsored content. As Hemraj gazes towards the future, her dreams are as delectable as her dishes. She aspires to publish a cookbook that showcases Indian-South African fusion recipes, reach 1 million followers across social media, launch a podcast and offer virtual cooking classes.

Her culinary expeditions await her, with Mexico topping her dream destination list, and she's eager to explore its diverse regions, authentic street food and cooking classes. Hemraj's commitment to food extends beyond delicious recipes. She plans to introduce more vegan and vegetarian options while advocating for sustainable cooking practices.